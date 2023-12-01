Several private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats on email: Sources

Neev Academy in Sadashivanagar, one of the schools that received the threats, told the parents that the school was closed for the day as “it received security threats from unknown sources”.

“Kids are being sent home as per the advice of the bomb squad. Self-drop parents are already being asked to take kids back. The academy self-drop kids should be picked up from the car parking lot by the parents,” the school said in a message to the parents seen by DH.

“EY kids will start coming in the next five mins and will take kids back. Bus-drop kids have moved to a safe spot, and attendance is being checked to ensure the correct kids go back on each bus. We are also evaluating the threat in the meanwhile. But for safety, kids go home."

"Please do not panic or ambush the school with calls while all lines are manned and working, there is only so much that can be responded to one- on one at a time like this. Let us keep together and keep things as calm as we can. The staff will take care of the students till every child reaches home safely,” the message said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the Neev Academy located near his house and said that the threats appeared to be a hoax.

“I urge the city residents to not panic,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“The children are safe. Some people want to spread mischief. Within 24 hours, we will try to trap the perpetrator.”