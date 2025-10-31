<p>Bengaluru: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inspected the Yeshwantpur coaching depot on Thursday, reviewing various maintenance facilities and its overall performance. </p>.<p>He also reviewed activities carried out under the ongoing special cleanliness campaign. </p>.<p>A key maintenance unit under the South Western Railway (SWR), the Yeshwantpur coaching depot maintains 41 rakes and holds 909 coaches. It undertakes primary and secondary maintenance of trains, as well as attention to platform turnaround trains. It also carries out Intermediate Overhauling (IOH) of both ICF and LHB coaches, according to the SWR. </p>.<p>Somanna also visited the 11-foot-tall horse sculpture, made entirely from scrap materials such as nuts, bolts, washers, metallic ropes and springs, in the depot garden. It was designed and fabricated in-house by the depot staff, the SWR added. </p>