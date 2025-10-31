Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

V Somanna inspects Yeshwantpur coaching depot

He also reviewed activities carried out under the ongoing special cleanliness campaign.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 22:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsV SomannaYeshwantpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us