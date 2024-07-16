South India's first double-deck flyover to open in Bengaluru on July 17

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will undertake a "trial walk" on the flyover at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Vehicular movement will be allowed on the flyover on the same day afterwards, M Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), told DH.

The double-deck flyover has two carriageways of two lanes each. Three metro stations are situated midway (Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout and Silk Board Junction).

The flyover will have a total of five ramps. Ramps A, B and C are ready while work on Ramps D and E is still underway and is to complete in May 2025.

Ramp A connects the Ragigudda metro station to Hosur Road. Ramp B is a branch of Ramp A, going towards HSR Layout. Ramp C links BTM Layout to Hosur Road/HSR Layout through Ramp A. Ramp D will run above Ramp A and the metro line, linking HSR Layout to Ragigudda. Ramp is a down ramp from HSR Layout to BTM Layout.

Bengaluru traffic police believe the flyover would ease morning rush-hour congestion from Ragigudda and BTM Layout to Hosur Road and HSR Layout during the morning rush hour, reducing travel time from 30-45 minutes to five minutes.