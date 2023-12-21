Speeding car driver dies after crashing into stationary truck on Bengaluru's NICE road

Bengaluru: A car driver speeding on NICE Road collided with the rear of a stationary truck around 4.30 am on Wednesday, and died in the impact of the crash.
Indrapratap Singh, the driver of the truck (HR 55 AH 8878), was en route from Tumakuru Road to Mysuru Road when the vehicle had a mechanical failure. Singh pulled over to the left side of the road, near the Magadi Road toll gate in the western part of the city, around 3 am.
Despite taking precautionary measures like activating parking lights and placing a barricade, the driver of the car (KA 51 P 6791), Santhosh KS (35), travelling at a speed exceeding 95 km/hour, rammed into the truck’s rear at 4.30 am. The impact left the car severely damaged, while also pushing the truck several feet forward.
The site of the car crash on NICE Road.
SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Both the truck driver and the cleaner sustained minor skin abrasions, Kamakshipalya traffic police said. Santhosh was trapped in the mangled wreckage and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Police sources said Santhosh, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar and an Amazon supervisor, did not report to work in nearly two months. They added that Santosh might have faced sleep deprivation, causing his rash driving.
However, authorities are yet to confirm the precise circumstances leading to the accident.
Kamakshipalya traffic police have lodged an FIR against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving, as well as causing death by negligence.