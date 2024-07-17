State Health Department's plan to install defibrillators in public places delayed, re-tendering underway

The state health department has called for tenders again, the last date for which is July 19.

The second phase of the scheme was launched on March 15 at Dharwad, bringing a total of 85 spokes and 10 hub hospitals under the fold of the scheme.

In the first phase in 2023, the scheme covered 45 spokes under three Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) hubs in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi. This was expanded to include seven private medical colleges across the state to act as hubs for 40 other hospitals.

While blood clot-dissolving Tenecteplase injections have been provided to all the spoke hospitals, the process of procuring these devices was put on hold as only one firm participated in the earlier tender and their bid price was higher than estimated, said health commissioner D Randeep.

Once the tender is awarded, a JeevaRaksha training plan for different public groups in specific locations would be formulated, which might be funded by residential associations, nearby companies or individuals themselves, he added.