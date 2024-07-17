State Health Department's plan to install defibrillators in public places delayed, re-tendering underway

Bengaluru: Over four months since the launch of the second phase of the Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi scheme, the Karnataka State Health Department's plan to install automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in public spaces has been delayed.
A total of 40 AEDs were to be procured and placed in areas with high footfall such as bus stands and major railway stations, after ensuring that trained personnel would be around to use them. Tenders were called in March but they failed, owing to poor response.
The state health department has called for tenders again, the last date for which is July 19.
The second phase of the scheme was launched on March 15 at Dharwad, bringing a total of 85 spokes and 10 hub hospitals under the fold of the scheme.
In the first phase in 2023, the scheme covered 45 spokes under three Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) hubs in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi. This was expanded to include seven private medical colleges across the state to act as hubs for 40 other hospitals.
While blood clot-dissolving Tenecteplase injections have been provided to all the spoke hospitals, the process of procuring these devices was put on hold as only one firm participated in the earlier tender and their bid price was higher than estimated, said health commissioner D Randeep.
Once the tender is awarded, a JeevaRaksha training plan for different public groups in specific locations would be formulated, which might be funded by residential associations, nearby companies or individuals themselves, he added.
Published 17 July 2024, 14:22 IST