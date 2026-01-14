<p>The Kempegowda International Airport police station registered only 61 criminal cases in 2025, a consistent year-on-year decrease since 2023.</p>.<p>As per data shared by the police, case registrations have seen a slow decline in the past three years. Compared to the 61 cases in 2025, 2024 saw 77 cases and 2023 saw 89.</p>.<p>Officials attribute the decrease to growing hesitation among passengers to lodge FIRs.</p>.Bengaluru artist creates Sankranti rangoli.<p>"As it is a travelling crowd, people think it is a hassle to get involved in a case registered at the airport police station. Even Bengaluru residents shy away from it as they don't want to keep travelling down to the airport. While we get lots of complaints, most passengers ask for our help, but refuse to file a case," a senior police official told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>Of the 61 cases in 2025, criminal intimidation ranked the highest, at 12, followed by nine theft cases, eight forgery cases, and seven cases of hurt.</p>.<p>"Cases on criminal intimidation are spread across a broad spectrum — between passengers, passengers and airport staff, taxi drivers and passengers, and also among taxi drivers," the official explained.</p>.<p>The past year, in particular, saw a steady flow of illegal immigration-related cases, he added.</p>.<p>"We saw several cases of illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. We've registered cases against illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka and Nepal, either for forgery or under the Passports Act. Due to the sheer number of Bangladeshi immigrants, we don't file a case; instead, we send them to the detention centre, and then they are directly deported," he elaborated.</p>.<p>The past year saw four cases registered under the Passports Act, 1967.</p>.<p>While the first case registered at the airport in 2025 was related to a passenger who stole two luxury watches from the Duty Free section before flying to Brazil, the year ended with a copyright case — two flyers who flew in from Cambodia with counterfeit cigarettes.</p>.<p>The past year also saw four missing person cases and two cases of offence against a public servant. Apart from these, the airport also saw one case each of molestation, wrongful restraint and confinement, death due to negligence, cheating, poisoning, arms possession, criminal trespass, and sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, among others.</p>.<p>Ground staff at the airport said a major chunk of fights which break out on the airport premises can be attributed to drunk passengers.</p>.<p>There was also a case of an inebriated Australian tourist verbally and physically assaulting airport staff and police personnel.</p>