Bengaluru Suburban rail: SWR gives 115 acres for Corridor 4, promises to okay airport line alignment

The SWR handed over 115.472 acres of its land to Railway Infrastructure Development Company Limited (K-RIDE) under a long-term lease. However, it reduced the land for Corridor 2 from 157.07 acres to 85.707 acres. Both agreements were signed on April 2, a senior official in K-RIDE said.