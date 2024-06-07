Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Surprise results quell chatter on family WhatsApp groups

Election results sent comedians on an overdrive. In a video posted on Instagram, comedian Shyam Rangeela acts as an anxious Narendra Modi who is trying to reach kingmakers Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu over a call. The person you are trying to reach is not answering the call, comes the automated response. Rangeela tried to contest against Modi from Varanasi but his nomination was rejected. Narundar M also had a take on the Modi government’s reliance on Kumar and Naidu. “Modi’s two teleprompters are replaced by two people’, he wrote in a post.