Teen cyclist killed in lorry accident near Yelahanka in Bengaluru

The victim, Vijay BS (18), fell off his bicycle after the lorry struck him around 12.30 pm. He came under the front wheels and sustained injuries to his left hand, waist, and leg.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 20:36 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 20:36 IST
