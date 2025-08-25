Teen cyclist killed in lorry accident near Yelahanka in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A teenager riding a bicycle died after being hit by a speeding tipper lorry on Kogilu Main Road near Yelahanka on Sunday.</p>.<p>The victim, Vijay BS (18), fell off his bicycle after the lorry struck him around 12.30 pm. He came under the front wheels and sustained injuries to his left hand, waist, and leg.</p>.11-year-old killed in accident near Bengaluru's KR Market; 5th BMTC bus fatality this month.<p>Bystanders rushed him to Sparsh Hospital, Yelahanka, but he succumbed to injuries.</p>.<p>The Yelahanka traffic police arrested the driver, identified as Modeen Miya bin Jaleel Miya, and are investigating further.</p>