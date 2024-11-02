Home
Tejasvi Surya hits out at Kharge, CMs of Congress-ruled states over poll promises

In a post on 'X', Surya stated that the entire left ecosystem, starting with Kharge and extending to Congress chief ministers across states, appears to be in a frenzy to conceal the reality exposed by Modi.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 15:32 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 15:32 IST
