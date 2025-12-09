<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>commuter's text exchange with the Uber driver has gone viral online. A user posted on Reddit that their Uber driver is "not in a good mood", after seeing the driver's response. </p><p>The commuter dropped the Uber driver a note that read "are you coming", which they explained is dropped to all their trips for confirmation. </p><p>In the attached screenshot of the response, the note seemed to not go well with the driver. "If it is urgent book another. This is not airplane," the driver responded, and cancelled the ride. </p><p>"I drop this message to all my trips just get confirmation this didn't go well.!" the user wrote in the Reddit post. </p>.IndiGo crisis, festive rush send private bus fares skyrocketing.<p>The post has garnered over 4k upvotes and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Once I was in the same situation. I called the uber driver as in the app, it looked like the car didn't move. I call him up and he says in harsh tone "I'm coming, this is not a helicopter. I replied "Oh thank God I thought I booked a helicopter," a user commented. </p><p>Another one wrote, "One of the most frustrated one and down to earth guy I think so."</p><p>"Ok but this is kinda funny," commented a third.</p><p>"Idk what is he going through. But, Valid," commented a fourth.</p>