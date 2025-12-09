Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'This is not airplane': Bengaluru cab driver's response to 'are you coming text' goes viral, cancels ride

'If it is urgent book another. This is not airplane,' the driver responded, and cancelled the ride.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
My Uber driver is not in a good mood
byu/hariprasadrangan inBengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 10:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us