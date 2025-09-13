Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three arrested for robbing retired ACP of gold jewellery in Bengaluru

H Subbanna, the retired police officer, was waylaid by three masked men near the Veterinary College in Hebbal recently.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 23:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 23:34 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us