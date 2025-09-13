Three arrested for robbing retired ACP of gold jewellery in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The police in northern Bengaluru arrested three men who allegedly stabbed and robbed a retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP) while he was returning home from his morning walk. </p>.<p>H Subbanna, the retired police officer, was waylaid by three masked men near the Veterinary College in Hebbal recently. </p>.<p>He was first threatened with a knife and robbed of his gold chain. When he resisted, he was stabbed in the hand and robbed of his gold bracelet, too, the police said. </p>.<p>Based on Subbanna’s complaint, the Sanjaynagar police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage of the crime scene to trace the suspects. </p>.<p>The suspects — Syed Mohsin, 30, Mohammed Salman, 20, and Syed Irfan, 23, all residents of DJ Halli — were arrested. The police said the gold ornaments and cash were recovered from them. </p>