<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic road accident, three teenagers, including two college students, lost their lives after their scooter jumped a median and was run over by a speeding lorry near Agalakote village on the Channahalli-Bettakote road on Saturday morning.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Manikanta (20), who was riding the scooter, and pillion riders Srinivas (19) and Touseef (19).</p><p>According to the Devanahalli Traffic Police, the incident that occurred around 11.20 am was caught on CCTV. Manikanta was riding an Aprilia scooter (KA 05 JY 9584) with two others on the pillion. Preliminary investigations suggest that Manikanta was speeding and riding recklessly.</p><p>"While negotiating a sharp curve, the rider lost control of the vehicle. The scooter hit the median, causing all three youths to be tossed over to the opposite lane," a senior police officer stated.</p><p>At the same moment, a tipper truck (KA 53 AB 3519) heading from Budigere towards Devanahalli was passing through the stretch. The truck driver Ningappa M Kattimani, was allegedly speeding and could not break in time. The heavy vehicle ran over the three youths who had fallen on the road. The impact was so severe that all three died on the spot.</p><p>The Devanahalli Traffic Police have registered a case under sections 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>The police have named both the deceased rider, Manikanta, and the truck driver, Ningappa, as accused in the case.</p>