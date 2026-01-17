Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three youth killed as scooter jumps median, run over by lorry near Devanahalli

The deceased have been identified as Manikanta (20), who was riding the scooter, and pillion riders Srinivas (19) and Touseef (19).
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 16:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us