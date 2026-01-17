<p>Mangaluru: Vice-Chancellor Prof P L Dharma said the digital evaluation system will first be introduced for postgraduate (PG) programmes and later extended to undergraduate (UG) programmes. Currently, the university follows a manual evaluation process.</p><p>He said the shift to digital evaluation would significantly reduce the time taken for assessment as well as the number of evaluators required. The new system will help save time and money for the university, enable early declaration of results, and ensure greater transparency.</p>.With few takers for trade, goldsmiths in Karnataka fading.<p>Prof. Dharma added that the state government is actively pushing for digitisation of the evaluation process.</p><p>Explaining the procedure, he said all answer scripts of PG students at the Mangalore University campus will be scanned and sent digitally to evaluators. Initially, centralised evaluation will be conducted at the university’s computer lab. Evaluators will be provided a one-time password (OTP) to log in and carry out the digital evaluation.</p><p>Around 20,000 answer scripts will need to be scanned for PG programmes, while nearly seven lakh answer scripts will have to be scanned for UG programmes.</p><p>The university also plans to gradually provide remote access to evaluators, enabling them to evaluate answer scripts from their respective colleges. If evaluators use personal laptops, their IP addresses will be recorded. All necessary safety measures will be put in place before the digital evaluation system is implemented, he said.</p><p>He added that the digital evaluation process will have to be integrated with the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS).</p><p>Physical marks cards issued</p><p>The Vice-Chancellor said that, with the permission of the state government, the university has printed and dispatched physical marks cards to all affiliated and constituent colleges under its jurisdiction. A total of 17,500 marks cards have been printed and issued to students through colleges.</p><p>Earlier, following directions from the state government, the university had stopped issuing physical marks cards and instead uploaded them to the DigiLocker platform, requiring students to download them digitally. However, many students faced difficulties while applying for admission to foreign universities, as digital marks cards were not always accepted.</p><p>The printing of PG students’ marks cards is currently under way, he said.</p><p>Special exams</p><p>Following a clash between Mangalore University’s BCom examinations and the CA exams, the university has decided to conduct special examinations for students appearing for the CA exams at a later date. Prof Dharma said postponing the BCom exams would have resulted in a loss of six days, which would have delayed the declaration of results.</p><p>Responding to a query on the incomplete international hostel building and pending payments to the contractor, the Vice-Chancellor said the university would write to the state government seeking further directions.</p>