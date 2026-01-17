Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangalore University will implement digital evaluation from June

Around 20,000 answer scripts will need to be scanned for PG programmes, while nearly seven lakh answer scripts will have to be scanned for UG programmes.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 17:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 17:45 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruMangalore University

Follow us on :

Follow Us