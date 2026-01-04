Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Toddler rescued in Bengaluru after alert on suspected ‘treasure sacrifice’ ritual

When officials barged into the house near Sulibele in Hoskote taluk on the city's eastern outskirts on Saturday, they found a pit, incense sticks and a coconuts nearby.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 16:43 IST
Bengaluru newshuman sacrificeToddler

Follow us on :

Follow Us