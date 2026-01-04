<p>Bengaluru: District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) officials said they rescued a toddler in Bengaluru Rural district after receiving a last-minute call on their helpline that a suspected child sacrifice ritual was being held to gain treasure. </p><p>When officials barged into the house near Sulibele in Hoskote taluk on the city's eastern outskirts on Saturday, they found a pit, incense sticks and a coconuts nearby. </p>.Woman dies of asphyxiation in sleep as fire breaks out in Bengaluru flat.<p>They questioned the stepparents of the one-year-old boy and rescued the toddler, who was in a different place. </p><p>"The stepparents claim they were given the child by someone in Kolar to care of since they did not have la male child. We have asked them to appear before the Child Welfare Committee on Monday," a DCPU official told reporters.</p>