Traffic chokes Kundalahalli Main Road after Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Bengaluru: Traffic came to a standstill on Kundalahalli Main Road on Friday afternoon owing to an explosion that occurred at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe at Brookfield.

The blast that occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, according to police reports, injured eight people, including a customer.

The cafe is situated on a road that serves as a crucial link connecting the HAL Old Airport Road and Brookefield to the Seetharam Palya and Kundalahalli metro stations, Hoodi and beyond.

Immediately, curious onlookers flooded the road that is lined with residential homes and apartments, corporate offices, and shopping areas, as fire tenders, ambulances and police vehicles rushed to the spot, choking the road. Emergency service vehicles had to squeeze their way through the traffic.