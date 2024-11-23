Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic curbs for Kadalekayi Parishe

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued traffic diversions, allowing parking at the APS College playground.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 19:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 19:57 IST
Bengaluru newsTraffic curbsKadalekayi Parishe

Follow us on :

Follow Us