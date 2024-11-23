Traffic curbs for Kadalekayi Parishe

<p>Bengaluru: Anticipating large crowds for Kadalekayi Parishe at the Sri Dodda Basavanna and Dodda Ganapathi temple premises in Basavanagudi on Monday and Tuesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) issued traffic diversions, allowing parking at the APS College playground.</p>.<p>Vehicles moving towards Hanumanthnagar from Lalbagh West Gate, Chamarajpet, and Bull Temple should take a right at Ramakrishna Ashrama Circle on Bull Temple Road and proceed to Hayavadana Rao Road and Gavipuram 3rd Cross Road to reach Hanumanthnagar.<br><br>Those moving towards Hanumanthnagar from RV Teachers College Road, Trinity Hospital Road, and KR Road via Bugle Rock should take a right at Tagore Circle (Market Road Bugle Rock Road Junction) and proceed towards Ramakrishna Ashram Junction via Gandhi Bazaar Road, then continue via the previously mentioned route to reach Hanumanthnagar.</p>.<p>Vehicles moving from Thyagarajanagar, Banashankari, NR Colony, and Bull Temple Road towards Chamarajpet can take a left at Bull Temple Road, Kamath Yathrinivas Junction, and proceed towards Ashoknagar 2nd Cross Road and take a right at Kathriguppe Road Junction via 3rd Cross Road Narayanaswamy Circle and move towards KG Nagar Main Road or Hayavadana Rao Road via Ramakrishna Ashram junction to reach Chamarajpet.</p>