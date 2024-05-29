Traffic diversions in HBR Layout, Panathur today

Bengaluru: Owing to the BBMP drain work between Siddappa Reddy Junction and Ayodhya Junction in HBR Layout, the single lane will be made a two-way road for a month, starting Wednesday.
The BBMP will be placing slabs over a large drain near Lakshmi Vilas Bank on 80 Feet Road, which connects Lingarajapuram to Hennur Junction. This will effectively cut off a single lane’s space on the road.
To allow continuous flow of traffic in both directions, the traffic police have converted the single-lane to a temporary two lane.
In view of the Palakki Utsav and procession of 17 gods from 7 am on Wednesday to 7 am on Thursday at Panathur village, the police have temporarily prohibited traffic movement at the Panathur railway underpass.
People moving towards Kadubeesanahalli from Varthur can instead travel towards Kundalahalli Gate from Vibgyor School Road and take the Outer Ring Road to Kadubeesanahalli. Those moving from Kadubeesanahalli to Varthur can take the same route.
