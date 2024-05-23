Traffic restrictions due to BWSSB pipeline work

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has temporarily prohibited the movement of all vehicles from Subbaiah Circle to Shanthinagar Junction. This is done in view of the BWSSB pipeline work on a portion of Mission Road from Subbaiah Circle to Manpasand Jewellers.
However, light motor vehicles and two-wheelers can take the Mission Road flyover from Subbaiah Circle.
Other vehicles coming from NR Square and Hudson Circle towards Subbaiah Circle can take a right turn at the circle and move on Lalbagh Road, take a left turn towards Nala Road, join KH Road to move towards the Shanthinagar Junction.
Parking is restricted on Mission Road, Nala Road, Double Road, and Lalbagh Road.
Vibgyor Road to open today
Vibgyor Road in East Bengaluru, which was shut for traffic for BWSSB pipe-laying work on May 3, will be opened for traffic movement from 6 am on Thursday.
Published 22 May 2024, 21:12 IST