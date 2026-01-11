Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Trial run begins on Namma Metro Pink Line's elevated section

The six-coach train, delivered by BEML Ltd on December 11, 2025, made its maiden journey on the tracks on Friday.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 21:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 21:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us