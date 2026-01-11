Trial run begins on Namma Metro Pink Line's elevated section

<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro has begun mainline trial runs of the Pink Line prototype on the 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere.</p>.<p>The six-coach train, delivered by BEML Ltd on December 11, 2025, made its maiden journey on the tracks on Friday. Officials from the BMRCL, BEML and subsystem aggregate suppliers were present on the occasion, a senior BMRCL official said. In a statement, the BMRCL said rolling stock type tests on the Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere corridor would begin on Sunday and be completed by mid-April.</p>.Feasibility studies on to add 200+ km of new metro corridors: BMRCL official .<p>A rolling stock type test evaluates a new train and its components for safety, performance and compliance with regulations before it enters service.</p>.<p>“This mainline testing is a vital activity involving comprehensive validation of train performance and system integration under actual field conditions to obtain statutory approvals. During the above-mentioned period, traction and brake type tests, oscillation trials at various speeds, integration tests with signalling, and power and telecommunication systems, among others, will be conducted,” the BMRCL added.</p>.<p>The BMRCL plans to open the Pink Line’s elevated corridor by May.</p>