Tribal folklore in focus at 3-day event

The Indian Tribal Folklore Archive will celebrate the culture of five tribal Indian communities. The three-day event kicks off on Sunday.
It will feature an art exhibition, a folk music performance, a storytelling workshop for children, and a film screening. The tribes in focus include the Khasi from Meghalaya, Dungri Garasia from Gujarat and Rajasthan, Toda from Tamil Nadu, Nicobarese from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Korku from Madhya Pradesh.
“We often fail to realise how diverse our country is. We have a lot to learn from our tribal folklore,” says Deepshikha Maity, who has curated the event. She is the founder of Kaahaani Ghar, an organisation that is spreading awareness about India’s diverse culture and folklore.
The art exhibition will have 20 artworks — five representing each tribe. All the artworks are by Amrapali Das. A folk music performance by Dipanjali Deka will interweave songs, poems, and stories on themes such as devotion, nature, and love. A kid’s workshop will teach the art of creating stories inspired by Indian folklore.
‘The Missing Rainbow — Tribal and Folk Art’, a documentary on tribal arts by Gita Hudson, will also be screened.
From September 22 to 24, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. To RSVP, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
Published 19 September 2024, 21:57 IST