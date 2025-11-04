<p>Bengaluru: In a continued attack against the proposed tunnel road project, Bangalore South MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> raised several questions against the project and sought answers from deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p><p>Among the major questions raised was the chances of economic division the project could result in since only four wheelers would be allowed to ply through the proposed road.</p><p>“Other vehicle owners - Are they not citizens whose taxes would be used for the tunnel’s construction? Is this not a clear case of economic divide?”</p>.Why buy a new car before wedding, can’t you use public transport?: D K Shivakumar to Tejasvi Surya.<p>Surya also pointed out that only 19% of vehicles in the city were four wheelers and wondered if the government's policies should focus on catering such a small group or to the larger commuting population.</p><p>Comparing the tunnel road to the metro project, he questioned the rationale behind prioritising the tunnel project which he described to be 40 times less efficient. </p>.Tunnel road: Provide information to citizens, R Ashoka tells government.<p>“State Government is providing a ₹7,500 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the project. This cost is comparable to the entire 19 km Yellow Line built at a cost of Rs 7,610 crore. While the entire Yellow Line is catering to about 80,000-90,000 passengers and expanding with the addition of new metro coaches, the Tunnel Road caters to just about 19% of the city’s population. Given this situation, what solution should be prioritised logically speaking?” </p><p>He also demanded answers to questions about the alignment of the project and why an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not done.</p><p>Among other concerns raised were the travel time, project completion time, and increase in choking points.</p>