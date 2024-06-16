Two boys drown during photoshoot in Bettahalasur

Bengaluru: Two 18-year-old boys, who had gone for a photoshoot, died after falling into a quarry pond in Bettahalasur in northeastern Bengaluru on Friday, according to police.
Chikkajala police identified the deceased as Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Oyesh Khan, both 18 years old. The friends attended the
same college.
The incident occurred around 2 pm on Friday. Taha, Khan, and four other friends visited Bettahalasur Lake for a photoshoot after college. While four of the boys rested on the quarry bund after taking pictures, Taha and Khan entered the water to take more photos.
A police officer from the Chikkajala police station informed DH that Taha and Khan slipped and fell into the water. Their friends tried to rescue them using ropes and debris, but were unsuccessful.
In a joint operation, the police and Fire and Emergency Services departments retrieved the bodies.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:40 IST