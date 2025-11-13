Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Man arrested in connection with piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film

The person, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was arrested from Lakhipur in Goalpara district for allegedly uploading video clips on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 08:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 08:46 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us