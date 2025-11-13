<p>Guwahati: A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film, '<em>Roi Roi Binale</em>', which was released on October 31, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The person, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was arrested from Lakhipur in Goalpara district for allegedly uploading video clips on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs.</p>.Assam Information Commmission chairperson resigns weeks after brother's arrest in Zubeen Garg death case .<p>He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court and remanded to three days police custody.</p>.<p>A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, read with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000; the Copyright Act, 1957 and Cinematograph Act, 1952.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed by the film's producer Shyamantak Gautam with the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, alleging that the film was being uploaded by unauthorised persons within a few days of the film's release on October 31.</p>.<p>Zubeen Garg's last film has become the highest-grossing film in the history of the Assamese film industry, earning Rs 16 crore within the first 12 days of its release. </p>