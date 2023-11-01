Two components become sticking points between Metro and Centre

In the initial submission to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) proposed deploying six-coach trains for the 12.5-km stretch between the Hosahalli interchange Metro station and Kadabagere on Magadi Road. However, given the relatively short length of the elevated track, the Centre recommended utilizing three-coach trains instead, as this would enable more frequent service. BMRCL officials have updated the DPR to reflect this change, now planning for three-coach trains, though the stations on Magadi Road will retain the capacity to accommodate six-coach trains should the need arise in the future.