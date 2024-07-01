Two dead, one critically injured in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two people died in separate road accidents in the early hours of Sunday, police officers said.
Janardhana (25) from Muthyalanagar died after his two-wheeler crashed into a concrete mixer truck parked on the roadside in Hebbal. At the time, he was returning from his late night shift at a private firm, the Hebbal traffic police said.
Janardhana was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors. A case has been registered and a probe is on.
In the second case, Kumar (30) and his friend Naveen, 20, both private firm employees, were injured after the former lost control of the motorcycle they were on. The accident occurred near a private college in Bommanahalli, the Madiwala traffic police said.
Police said Kumar succumbed to his injuries, while Naveen remained critical in a hospital.
Published 30 June 2024, 22:09 IST