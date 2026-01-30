Menu
Two killed as material lift collapses at Bengaluru construction site

A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence).
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 20:14 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 20:14 IST
