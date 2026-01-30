<p>Bengaluru: An operator and a mechanic died when a material lift collapsed at a construction site in eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday, officials said.</p><p>The deceased are Sathya Kumar (24), a lift operator from Bihar, and Muthappa KA (20), a lift mechanic from Madikeri. The incident occurred at an SS VR construction site within the Varthur police limits.</p><p>On Thursday, Kumar’s wife lodged a complaint with the Varthur police, alleging gross negligence by the contractor, Sudheer, and the site engineer, whose name is yet to be confirmed.</p>.Mysuru DC approval compulsory for films, TV shows casting child actors.<p>A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence).</p>.<p>Police said autopsies will be conducted on Friday, after which the bodies will be handed over to the families. Further investigation is underway.</p>