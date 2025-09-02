<p>Bengaluru: From this academic year, students at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, will study Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as mandatory subjects in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.</p>.<p>For this, UAS has signed an agreement with Samsung, which will teach AI and ML to students under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.</p>.<p>"AI and ML have been incorporated in most professional courses, including engineering and medicine. To teach them as part of agriculture programmes, we are setting up a department to frame a suitable curriculum,” said VS Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, UAS Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru without HSR Layout, barely any Indiranagar: 1983 map of city goes viral.<p>He cautioned that students without AI knowledge may lose out on jobs in the future. “In the first batch, around 300 students will be trained in an 80-hour programme. They will also receive hands-on training,” he said.</p>.<p>UAS has also tied up with some engineering colleges to provide faculty assistance, with lecturers from these institutions set to teach AI and ML to agriculture students.</p>