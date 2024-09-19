US Consulate at Bengaluru after US polls, says Priyank Kharge

The Ambassador assured that at present, the Presidential election process was going on in the US. Once the election process completes, then the country would take steps to open the Consulate at IT city, a statement from the Minister Office said.



The Minister, who discussed a range of issues with the US Ambassador, also handed over a letter written by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting the US Ambassador to open a Consulate at Bengaluru, the statement said.



The Minister also discussed expanding the presence of American Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Karnataka, encouraging participation of American companies in the Bengaluru Tech Summit, the statement added.