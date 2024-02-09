Valentine's Day liquor ban stings Bengaluru pubs, bars

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City police's decision to prohibit liquor sales on Valentine’s Day, ahead of the February 16 elections to the Bengaluru Teachers’ Assembly Constituency, spells trouble for pubs, restaurants, and bars.
Industry representatives said that liquor business accounts for Rs 60 crore in revenue to the government and Rs 120 crore turnover in liquor sales. During Valentine’s Day, sales goes up by at least 50 per cent, they said.
"The ban has come as a disappointment to the industry and those who were planning to celebrate. The government will also lose revenue of close to Rs 120 crore owing to the two-day ban,” PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association, told DH.
Karunakar Hegde, Vice-President of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association, Karnataka, warned of significant losses. “Many pubs and restaurants that have a common area where food and drinks are served will have to completely shut down,” he said.
Pub and restaurant owners foresee a setback to bookings and special event plans, as they usually witness a 50% increase in patronage during Valentine’s Day.
Mukesh Tolani, from the Bengaluru Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), echoed concerns over lost reservations and event disruptions.
“A majority of the pubs and restaurants have planned special events. We usually see at least 50% more reservations during such celebrations,” said Tolani.
Menu change, an option
The owner of a prominent East Bengaluru liquor store anticipated a loss of Rs 2 lakh a day due to the three-day ban. Some restaurants are considering newer ways to lure more customers. “To offset losses in the bar front, we hope to introduce unique dishes usually not in the menu,” the manager of a restaurant in the CBD said.
Many pubs and bars felt the ban was unnecessary since the election is only for the Teachers’ Constituency. “It is not a general election and only a small section participates. The authorities could have reduced the hours of the ban,” Hegde said.
Top cop's order
* The liquor ban will start from 5 pm on February 14 till the midnight of February 16.
* It will also be in force on February 20 during vote counting from 6 am to midnight.