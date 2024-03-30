Vibgyor School road shut till Monday for pipe-laying work  

Bengaluru: The traffic police have closed the Vibgyor School road in southeastern Bengaluru until Monday owing to pipeline-laying work for the Cauvery Stage V project.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) began the work on Thursday, effectively blocking all traffic over the weekend.
In response to this closure, the traffic police have issued an advisory recommending alternative routes for commuters. Those traveling from HAL Old Airport Road and Kundalahalli towards Balagere T Junction are advised to utilise Varthur Kodi and Thubarahalli Extension to reach the junction. Similarly, vehicles heading in the opposite direction can opt for routes via Panathur, Varthur Road or Munnekolala Road.
Heavy vehicles approaching from HAL Old Airport Road are instructed to proceed towards Varthur Kodi.
The Mahadevapura Task Force circulated an internal communication to residents of Gunjur, Balagere, and Varthur on Friday, urging them to avoid using CDP Road to access Munnekolala.
"Commuters on Varthur Main Road will experience slow-moving traffic from the Kundalahalli underpass till Thubarahalli Main Road," the message read.
(Published 29 March 2024, 21:50 IST)