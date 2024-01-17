Vokkaliga group working on GI tag for ragi mudde

The Vokkaligas are a community from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Nandeesh Gowda, president of First Circle Society which is promoting the community’s culture, highlighted the staples of their cuisines. Ragi mudde and soppina bassaru (curry made with greens and lentils) and nati koli curry (country chicken curry), “contain the right amount of nutrients essential for hardworking people like agriculturalists’’, he said. Talking about seeking a GI tag, Nandeesh said, “It will take around six months for it to come through.”