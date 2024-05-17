Water board lifts ban on swimming pools in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Following the rains in the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has revised the ban on the operation of swimming pools and has allowed them to operate on borewell or water collected from rainwater harvesting systems.
However, the ban on the use of Cauvery water to run swimming pools continues. In an order passed by the BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V, the BWSSB said that the ban was lifted conditionally and the pool operators need to abide by the conditions laid out by BWSSB.
The apartment complexes or sporting facilities that plan to resume the operations of swimming pools will have to abide by the following conditions: ensure that they use filters to reuse water in the pools, construct recharge pits close to borewells, and install aerators to all taps in their premises.
In mid-March, the BWSSB imposed a ban on the use of drinking water for pools.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:43 IST