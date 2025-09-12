Bengaluru: Waterlogged roads, fallen trees paralyse morning commute

<p>Bengaluru: An overnight downpour threw Thursday morning traffic out of gear, with vehicles crawling slower than walking speed on several stretches.</p>.<p>Waterlogging and pothole-ridden roads choked high-density corridors, especially the Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road. Motorists complained of severe snarls at Hennur–Bagalur Road, Hebbal, Kasturi Nagar and Horamavu. Veerasandra Signal in Electronics City turned into a pond, holding traffic for hours. Many said it took hours to cover short distances on Hosur Road.</p>.5 hill stations just a drive away from Bengaluru for a perfect retreat.<p>Traffic came to a grinding halt in parts of Thanisandra Road, Chalukya Junction, Rayasandra Junction, Marathahalli, and Varthur–Gunjur. More than a dozen vehicles broke down in waterlogged areas, worsening the chaos.</p>.<p><strong>Trees collapse</strong> </p>.<p>The downpour also triggered tree falls across the city. Branches and uprooted trees were reported in Jayanagar, Chamarajapet, Kamakshipalya and CV Raman Nagar, damaging several parked vehicles.</p>.<p>In Rajajinagar, two houses were damaged after a large tree collapsed on them around 3 am. Residents escaped unhurt.</p>