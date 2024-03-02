We have visuals of suspect leaving bag in Bengaluru cafe, says cafe co-founder

Bengaluru: “We will put in place more safety measures and come back stronger,” said Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder and MD, Rameshwaram Cafe.
Speaking to DH, Divya said that she’s determined to ensure customer safety and will deploy more measures soon. “We will discuss with the police what more we can do to enhance safety at our outlets. Be it metal detectors or closer vigilance of the security cameras, we will put in place all the required measures,” she said.
While she did not rule out that the bomb blast would have left the regular visitors to the cafe scared, she said that they were all up to enhance customer experience.
“We are sad. It is a difficult phase. But we are strong. A similar incident was reported from Taj, a few years back and they made sure they came back. We are also determined to come back stronger,” she asserted.
Asked if the bomb blast could be related to business rivalry, Divya said that they are awaiting details from the police investigation.
“I don’t know if it is a business rivalry or an issue of national security. No doubt, there have been many competitors who are sending paid bloggers to spread false information about our cafe and create negative reviews. But I am not sure if the competitors would have gone to this extent. We have visuals of the suspect who left the bag there and we are working closely with the police to unearth the truth,” she said.
(Published 01 March 2024, 22:08 IST)