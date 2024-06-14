Whitefield buildings flout plans, residents fume

Citizens who have raised this issue with the zonal officials stated that the BBMP has done very little to prevent the proliferation of illegal buildings in the area.

“In July 2023, the BBMP chief commissioner announced a 117-day process to be followed to act against illegal buildings. The BBMP first conducted a survey in the said layout in October 2023. Since then, they know that majority of the buildings here are illegal. However, till date, they have neither stopped construction nor taken any action,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, a citizen activist from Whitefield.

He said many buildings secured approval to construct two floors and had ended up constructing up to six. “Even such blatant violations have not been addressed,” he said.