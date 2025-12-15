<p>Bengaluru: A woman was critically injured after she reportedly fell from the fourth-floor balcony of a business hotel in Kundalahalli near Marathahalli in the wee hours of Sunday, following a late-night party.</p><p>Her family has alleged serious safety lapses on the part of the hotel management and improper conduct by police personnel. They have sought a detailed probe into the incident.</p>.Bengaluru Police arrest serial molester targeting lone women.<p>According to the complaint, the woman, an employee of a private company and her friends had checked into Sea Esta business hotel in AECS Layout, Kundalahalli, to attend a birthday party. The group had reportedly booked three rooms and stayed at the hotel till 5 am.</p><p>The family alleged that personnel from the HAL police station arrived at the hotel during the early morning hours, claiming that the gathering was causing disturbance to residents in the vicinity. The police video recorded the group and forced them to vacate the hotel.</p><p>Amidst the commotion, the woman panicked and ran towards the balcony, from where she fell to the ground. She sustained severe multiple injuries and was shifted to a private hospital and her condition is said to be serious.</p><p>Speaking to DH, the injured woman’s father said his daughter had gone to attend a friend’s birthday party and that her cousin was also present. “Her cousin told us she got scared when the police arrived and started recording videos. Out of fear, she ran towards the balcony and fell down,” he said.</p><p>He also raised questions over the safety of the premises. “She fell from the fourth floor, but the height and structure of the balcony need to be examined. The hotel staff did not help her or take responsibility after the incident. The police must investigate the exact cause and fix responsibility. She had recently joined for work after completing BBA” he said.</p><p>Based on the complaint, HAL police have registered an FIR and said a detailed inquiry is under way to ascertain the role of the hotel owner, staff, police personnel and others involved, before taking appropriate legal action.</p>