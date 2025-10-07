Bengaluru shocker: Husband brutally assaults wife to death with rolling pin

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman, Preethi Singh, succumbed to her injuries on October 2, after being violently assaulted by her husband, Chottelal Singh, with a rolling pin at their home in Chokkasandra on September 24.</p>.<p>Originally from Madhya Pradesh, both Preethi and Chottelal worked at a private company in the city. Chottelal was employed as a helper there. </p>.<p>According to the police, Chottelal frequently subjected Preethi to mental and physical harassment.</p>.<p>On the day of the assault, an argument broke out when Preethi returned home for lunch, which escalated into brutal violence. Chottelal allegedly beat her on the head and body with a rolling pin.</p>.Crime against senior citizens rose by 41.7% in Bengaluru in 2023.<p>Attempting to hide the crime, he took her to a hospital in T Dasarahalli and falsely claimed she had fallen from a building. The truth emerged when the couple’s two children confided in Preethi’s employer, who then filed a complaint with the Peenya police.</p>.<p>Chottelal was arrested on September 25 and initially charged with assault. After Preethi passed away following days in a coma, the charge was upgraded to murder.</p>