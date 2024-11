Bengaluru: Woman finds e-scooter faulty, gets refund after showing vehicle inspector’s report

Ayesha Siddiqa filed a complaint against the company last year after her scooter began malfunctioning within a month of purchase. She bought the S1 Pro scooter from OLA's Kalyan Nagar experience centre in July 2023, with total monthly payments amounting to Rs 1.87 lakh.