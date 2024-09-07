Woman injured after being by struck Kannada filmmaker Nagashekar's car

Bengaluru: A woman suffered injuries after Kannada film director Nagashekar hit her with his car before crashing it into a tree in Jnanabharathi in southwestern Bengaluru on Friday, police said.
The Jnanabharathi traffic police identified the woman as Lakshmi, a resident of Dodda Gollarahatti, who was standing at the bus stop. She sustained minor injuries due to the crash that occurred around 1.30 pm when Nagashekar lost control of his Mercedes-Benz.
Nagashekar then hit a tree and his car overturned. He sustained minor injuries due to the impact.
Police noted that Nagashekar took the injured woman to the hospital and later arrived at the police station to inform them about the crash.
A case has been registered under sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Nagashekar is of the Myna, Sanju Weds Geetha and Maasthi Gudi fame.
Earlier on Friday, a container truck mowed down a pedestrian named Srinivasaiah near the Kamakshipalya bus stop on Magadi Main Road.
The vehicle ran over Srinivasaiah, who died. The truck driver fled from the spot. A case has been registered to nab the accused.
Published 07 September 2024, 00:02 IST