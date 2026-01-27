<p>Bengaluru: A woman used a GPS device to track a thief who stole her bag with valuables within hours of the offence.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred on January 16 around 10.30 am near the Third Wave Cafe on 13th Main Road in Sadashiva Nagar. The 39-year-old complainant had parked her car on the main road and forgot to lock the doors.</p>.<p>The suspect, identified as Prakash, opened the car and fled with the woman’s bag containing a Dell laptop and charger, house key, ID card and wallet, among other items. The keys, however, had a GPS tracker attached.</p>.Leopard captured from Mumbai's suburbs being monitored by GPS.<p>After discovering the theft, she checked the tracker and learnt it was in Rajajinagar. The woman went to the nearest Sadashiva Nagar police station, informed the officials and accompanied them to Rajajinagar.</p>.<p>She identified the suspect who was seen holding her bag. Police inspected the bag, recovered the complainant’s belongings, which were intact, and took the suspect to the jurisdictional Sadashiva Nagar police station for further investigation.</p>.<p>Officials said they are verifying whether the suspect was involved in similar cases.</p>