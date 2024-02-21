Woman’s body found at construction site in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman’s body was found at an under-construction building near the busy Double Road in central Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, police officials said.
An investigator said they received an alert around 11 am, following which police and forensic officers reached the spot.
Going by the initial information, the victim is said to be around 25 years old and has sustained an injury to her head. "We suspect she may have fallen from the building. The injury suggests so,” an official said. "There were no other visible injuries on the victim’s body and she was found fully clothed."
"However, it is still early to arrive at conclusions. We will wait for the forensic report for further details. The case will be probed from all angles."
Sampangiramanagar police are probing the case.
Traffic was hit for a brief period as officials had to keep the public from crowding near the spot.
(Published 20 February 2024, 20:47 IST)