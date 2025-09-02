<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Committee of the All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) staged a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, demanding equal pay for women and an end to violence against women and children.</p>.<p>The demonstration was part of a week-long nationwide campaign against violence against women, pornography and alcoholism, called by the AIMSS All India Committee. Around 100 women participated.</p>.<p>Similar protests will be held across Karnataka between September 1 and 7, said Nirmala HL, Bengaluru Secretary of AIMSS. "In Bengaluru, throughout the week, we are planning various talks, demonstrations and exhibitions," she added.</p>.Equal work, unequal pay: Gujarat professors triumph after years of struggle.<p>Shobha, State Secretary, AIMSS, said, "There is no security for girls in the society today. Cases of female foeticide, child marriage, etc, are on the rise. While the governments are coming up with several pro-women schemes, in reality, they are not bothered about women’s safety. The recent increase in crimes against women shows the negligence of governments towards women’s safety."</p>