Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Women’s organisations protest for equal pay and safety   

The demonstration was part of a week-long nationwide campaign against violence against women, pornography and alcoholism, called by the AIMSS All India Committee. Around 100 women participated.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 21:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 21:58 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us