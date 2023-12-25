JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Worker from Bihar killed in landslide at under-construction building site in Bengaluru

The incident took place at Gurappanapalya 9th Main, off Bannerghatta Road, where a 10-metre-deep pit had been dug to build a foundation for a multi-storeyed structure.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 13:55 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A worker from Bihar died in a landslide at a building site in southeastern Bengaluru on Monday, police officials said. 

A 10-metre-deep pit was dug to build a foundation for a multi-storeyed structure at Gurappanapalya 9th Main, off Bannerghatta Road. 

Around 3 pm, one of the workers, Ranjan Kumar, 20, got into the foundation pit and started working by one of its mud walls. On the surface, above the pit, excavated soil had also been piled. 

The mud wall, which was wet, started to loosen and fell on him, leaving little room for escape. He died of suffocation, a police officer close to the investigation said. 

Another worker standing close to Kumar ran for his life as soon as the soil began to loosen. 

Emergency services personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation but Kumar could not be saved. 

Kumar and his friends from Bihar had come to Bengaluru to work for a building constructor. They stayed in a room near Bismillah Nagar, about a kilometre from where the incident occurred. 

Police have booked Kumar's employer, the site owner and the builder for causing death by negligence. The body has been sent for autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 December 2023, 13:55 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT