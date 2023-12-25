Worker from Bihar killed in landslide at under-construction building site in Bengaluru

Around 3 pm, one of the workers, Ranjan Kumar, 20, got into the foundation pit and started working by one of its mud walls. On the surface, above the pit, excavated soil had also been piled.

The mud wall, which was wet, started to loosen and fell on him, leaving little room for escape. He died of suffocation, a police officer close to the investigation said.

Another worker standing close to Kumar ran for his life as soon as the soil began to loosen.

Emergency services personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation but Kumar could not be saved.

Kumar and his friends from Bihar had come to Bengaluru to work for a building constructor. They stayed in a room near Bismillah Nagar, about a kilometre from where the incident occurred.

Police have booked Kumar's employer, the site owner and the builder for causing death by negligence. The body has been sent for autopsy.