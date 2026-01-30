<p>New Delhi: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) issued a circular rejecting claims circulating on social media that a student from a reserved category allegedly sought money from another student of an unreserved category for not filing a complaint under the SC/ST Act.</p>.<p>In a statement issued on Thursday, the college said no such incident has been reported to its authorities.</p>.From UGC guidelines to Shankaracharya clash, BJP tests caste loyalties ahead of 2027 UP polls.<p>“No such alleged incident has been reported in the college, nor does the college have any knowledge of such alleged incident happening. The claims/allegations being made are entirely the responsibility of the claimant(s),” the circular read.</p>.<p>The college also distanced itself from allegations being shared online which have triggered a debate on social media platforms.</p>.<p>College officials said the statement was issued to clarify facts and prevent spread of misinformation.</p>.DH Evening Brief | Supreme Court puts on hold UGC regulations; Opposition walks out of K'taka Assembly as govt defends Gandhi ad.<p>This comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed the recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ugc">UGC</a> equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima-facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing the society with a "dangerous impact".</p>.<p>The new regulations, mandating all higher education institutions to form "equity committees" to look into complaints of discrimination and promote equity, were notified on January 13. </p>