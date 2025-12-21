Menu
Yelahanka PSI suspended for links with criminals, public outrage follows

Following the inquiry, East Zone Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth issued the suspension order against PSI Nagaraj, officials said.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 23:28 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 23:28 IST
Bengaluru newsSuspensionPolice officer

