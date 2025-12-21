<p>Bengaluru: Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Nagaraj, attached to the Yelahanka New Town police station, has been placed under suspension for allegedly maintaining close links with anti-social elements and persons with criminal antecedents.</p>.<p>According to senior police officials, PSI Nagaraj was seen attending events involving rowdies and individuals accused in criminal cases, including land-grabbing offences. He was also reportedly seen cutting a cake and accepting felicitations from such persons during a birthday celebration. Photographs and videos from the event later went viral on social media, triggering public outrage.</p>.<p>Taking note of the incident, senior officers ordered a detailed inquiry. Based on the findings, action was initiated against the PSI.</p>.Bengaluru traffic jams worsen as metro construction slows key junctions.<p>Among those present at the celebration was Das, a habitual offender against whom multiple criminal cases have been registered in the limits of Rajanukunte, Chikkajala, and Yelahanka New Town police stations.</p>.<p>Following the inquiry, East Zone Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth issued the suspension order against PSI Nagaraj, officials said.</p>.<p>Police sources said the conduct of the officer was found to be against the discipline and integrity expected of members of the police force.</p>