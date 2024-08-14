'You have to give respect to the place you earn your livelihood', says Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Deb Barma

Bengaluru: The North Eastern student community at Mount Carmel College was treated to a unique event when Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma, a politician and the royal scion of the Manikya dynasty, visited the college in the city on Tuesday.
Organised by the Department of Political Science in association with the Tripura People Foundation, the event showcased all the trappings of North-East culture. Addressing the students, Pradyot Bikram pointed out that the term ‘tribal’ to describe the people of Tripura is a misnomer and expressed his preference for ‘indigenous’ since ‘tribal’ carries different connotations.
Fondly called ‘Bubagra’ by the people of Tripura, meaning king in the Kokborok language, Pradyot Bikram urged the youth to question ideas that do not sit well with them. He called upon the citizens to unite and not fight among themselves on the basis of religion, caste, and economic status.”
Speaking to DH on the sidelines of the event, Pradyot Bikram shared his views on the demographic changes in Tripura, the potential crisis at the Bangladesh border, and the similarities between Tripura and Bengaluru.
“We don’t mind skilled workers entering our state; if Tripura has enough jobs and locals cannot fill them, then why should we stop a Kannadiga or anyone else from coming in and improving the state?” he remarked.
Like the government of Karnataka, which wants residents to appreciate the state, its language, and culture, he noted, “Even in Tripura, we want people who accept our culture and are committed to the idea of the place. You have to give respect to the place you earn your livelihood from,” he opined about the demographic challenges faced by the local population.
