Youth detained after trying to barge onto stage during Karnataka CM’s event

Bengaluru: A youth was detained and whisked away by the police after he tried to barge onto the stage in an attempt to put a shawl on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the International Day for Democracy programme at the Vidhana Soudha on Sunday.
The man, identified as Mahadev Nayak, 24, worked as a salesman at an automobile dealership in the city.
When Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa was addressing the crowd, Nayak, wearing a shawl with the colours of the Karnataka flag, and holding another shawl in his hand, attempted to climb onto the stage, close to where the chief minister was seated.
Security personnel immediately stopped Nayak, overpowered him and took him away. When he was being held, he threw the shawl near Siddaramaiah.
A case was registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station.
According to the police, Nayak told them that he wanted to place the shawl around the chief minister. Sources close to the probe said Nayak was found with a genuine entry pass, which was handed over to the police.
"Prima facie, he has no prior criminal history," a senior officer told DH. "We are running a thorough background check on him. Further probe is on."
Published 16 September 2024, 02:36 IST