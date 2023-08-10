Youth murdered during a fight with neighbour in Bengaluru

A 21-year-old man was murdered on Tuesday night in Kommaghatta near Kengeri in western Bengaluru. The suspect, an RTO agent named Amanullah, surrendered himself to police on Wednesday morning.
Police said Chethan and Amanullah got into an argument near Kommaghatta Park around 11.30 pm. Things escalated. Amanullah picked up a big rock and smashed it on Chethan's head, inflicting grievous injuries. He died later, according to police.
Police said Chetan and Amanullah were neighbours at Suncity near Kengeri Satellite Town and quarrelled regularly. On Tuesday night, too, the men got into an intense fight, which resulted in Chetan's murder, police added.
Chetan dropped out after Class 10. He didn't have a job and stayed at home. Amanullah, though working as an RTO agent, didn't have a stable income. He previously worked as an electrician and a mechanic.