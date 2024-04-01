Zero rainfall in Bengaluru makes March among driest ever

This March also saw Bengaluru’s hottest day since 2019, as the maximum temperature soared to 36.6°C in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The city also experienced the largest departure from the normal maximum temperature, at 2.4°C. At HAL and KIA observatories, the maximum temperature was 2°C above normal, while GKVK reported a 1.2°C increase. The mean maximum temperature for Bengaluru city is 35.7°C, and 35.1°C for HAL airport.